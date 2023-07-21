Key developments on North Korea this week
SEOUL, July 21 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
------------
July 17 -- Kim's sister calls U.S. 'delusional' for believing in N. Korea's disarmament
N. Korea ramps up efforts to minimize damage from heavy rains
Number of N. Korean defectors entering S. Korea nearly doubles on-quarter in Q2
18 -- U.S. national crosses military demarcation line into N. Korea: U.N. Command
Nuclear-capable USS Kentucky ballistic missile submarine arrives in Busan: defense ministry
Yoon says N. Korea should be made to not dare use nuclear weapons
19 -- N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: JCS
N. Korea remains silent to U.S. calls to verify status of soldier in its custody: state dept.
Yoon boards U.S. nuclear-capable submarine in show of force against N. Korea
20 -- N. Korea warns U.S. nuclear submarine visit to S. Korea may fall under conditions for its nuke use
21 -- S. Korea hits back after N. Korea warns against U.S. nuclear submarine visit, NCG
(END)
