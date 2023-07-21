Key developments on North Korea this week

SEOUL, July 21 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

July 17 -- Kim's sister calls U.S. 'delusional' for believing in N. Korea's disarmament

N. Korea ramps up efforts to minimize damage from heavy rains

Number of N. Korean defectors entering S. Korea nearly doubles on-quarter in Q2

18 -- U.S. national crosses military demarcation line into N. Korea: U.N. Command

Nuclear-capable USS Kentucky ballistic missile submarine arrives in Busan: defense ministry

Yoon says N. Korea should be made to not dare use nuclear weapons

19 -- N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: JCS

N. Korea remains silent to U.S. calls to verify status of soldier in its custody: state dept.

Yoon boards U.S. nuclear-capable submarine in show of force against N. Korea

20 -- N. Korea warns U.S. nuclear submarine visit to S. Korea may fall under conditions for its nuke use

21 -- S. Korea hits back after N. Korea warns against U.S. nuclear submarine visit, NCG

