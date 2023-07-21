SEOUL, July 21 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of

KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



LX INT 35,600 UP 600

SK hynix 115,100 DN 1,800

Youngpoong 561,000 DN 2,000

HyundaiEng&Const 37,700 UP 300

CUCKOO HOMESYS 22,550 UP 250

HITEJINRO 20,050 DN 150

CJ LOGISTICS 75,700 DN 1,700

DOOSAN 87,000 DN 1,400

DL 37,750 UP 350

DWS 39,700 UP 850

KEPCO 20,050 DN 250

ZINUS 25,050 UP 150

SamsungSecu 36,250 UP 50

POSCO Holdings 551,000 UP 53,500

Hanchem 205,500 DN 7,000

SKTelecom 45,500 UP 350

SAMSUNG SDS 128,600 DN 900

KOREA AEROSPACE 52,200 DN 200

KUMHOTIRE 4,505 UP 20

KG DONGBU STL 8,290 DN 40

Hanon Systems 9,010 DN 50

SK 148,200 UP 400

ShinpoongPharm 16,210 UP 210

HyundaiElev 42,100 DN 1,300

HANKOOK & COMPANY 11,720 UP 20

KIA CORP. 84,500 UP 200

SamsungF&MIns 240,000 UP 5,500

Kogas 25,000 DN 450

HANALL BIOPHARMA 23,150 UP 1,150

Hanwha 31,450 DN 200

DB HiTek 60,000 DN 1,500

CJ 66,200 UP 2,700

Handsome 21,200 UP 50

LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp535 00 DN1100

Asiana Airlines 11,640 DN 110

COWAY 43,400 DN 200

LOTTE SHOPPING 70,400 DN 200

IBK 10,240 UP 80

DONGSUH 18,900 UP 70

SamsungEng 33,450 UP 1,150

(MORE)