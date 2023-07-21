KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, July 21 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
LX INT 35,600 UP 600
SK hynix 115,100 DN 1,800
Youngpoong 561,000 DN 2,000
HyundaiEng&Const 37,700 UP 300
CUCKOO HOMESYS 22,550 UP 250
HITEJINRO 20,050 DN 150
CJ LOGISTICS 75,700 DN 1,700
DOOSAN 87,000 DN 1,400
DL 37,750 UP 350
DWS 39,700 UP 850
KEPCO 20,050 DN 250
ZINUS 25,050 UP 150
SamsungSecu 36,250 UP 50
POSCO Holdings 551,000 UP 53,500
Hanchem 205,500 DN 7,000
SKTelecom 45,500 UP 350
SAMSUNG SDS 128,600 DN 900
KOREA AEROSPACE 52,200 DN 200
KUMHOTIRE 4,505 UP 20
KG DONGBU STL 8,290 DN 40
Hanon Systems 9,010 DN 50
SK 148,200 UP 400
ShinpoongPharm 16,210 UP 210
HyundaiElev 42,100 DN 1,300
HANKOOK & COMPANY 11,720 UP 20
KIA CORP. 84,500 UP 200
SamsungF&MIns 240,000 UP 5,500
Kogas 25,000 DN 450
HANALL BIOPHARMA 23,150 UP 1,150
Hanwha 31,450 DN 200
DB HiTek 60,000 DN 1,500
CJ 66,200 UP 2,700
Handsome 21,200 UP 50
LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp535 00 DN1100
Asiana Airlines 11,640 DN 110
COWAY 43,400 DN 200
LOTTE SHOPPING 70,400 DN 200
IBK 10,240 UP 80
DONGSUH 18,900 UP 70
SamsungEng 33,450 UP 1,150
