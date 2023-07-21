KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
SAMSUNG C&T 103,700 UP 900
PanOcean 4,910 DN 75
SAMSUNG CARD 28,950 0
CheilWorldwide 18,080 DN 260
LOTTE WELLFOOD 98,600 UP 900
KT 30,000 UP 600
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL17170 DN80
LOTTE TOUR 10,400 DN 140
LG Uplus 10,390 UP 70
SAMSUNG LIFE 69,100 UP 200
KT&G 82,300 UP 300
Doosan Enerbility 17,370 DN 200
Doosanfc 27,400 DN 550
LG Display 14,080 DN 360
Kangwonland 16,160 DN 190
NAVER 206,000 UP 1,500
Kakao 50,600 UP 100
NCsoft 285,000 0
HANATOUR SERVICE 50,200 UP 250
COSMAX 98,000 UP 1,300
KIWOOM 91,100 DN 1,300
Hanwha Ocean 44,000 DN 350
HD Hyundai Infracore 11,400 DN 390
DWEC 4,295 UP 25
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 50,800 UP 2,000
CJ CheilJedang 282,000 UP 5,500
SamyangFood 118,700 UP 2,400
KEPCO KPS 33,000 UP 100
LG H&H 446,500 UP 1,000
LGCHEM 694,000 UP 9,000
KEPCO E&C 73,100 DN 100
ShinhanGroup 33,950 UP 150
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 43,750 0
HYUNDAI ROTEM 31,900 DN 750
LGELECTRONICS 120,800 DN 600
Celltrion 151,000 UP 900
TKG Huchems 22,700 DN 150
JB Financial Group 8,580 0
DAEWOONG PHARM 98,700 UP 1,400
HYUNDAIDEPTST 54,800 DN 200
(MORE)
-
BTS' Jungkook tops iTunes charts of 106 countries with first solo single 'Seven'
-
BTS' 'Beyond the Story' becomes 1st Korean book to top New York Times bestseller list
-
(LEAD) Yoon makes surprise visit to Ukraine
-
Number of N. Korean defectors entering S. Korea nearly doubles on-quarter in Q2
-
N. Korea fires ballistic missile into East Sea: JCS
-
School denies speculation about a young teacher's apparent suicide
-
(LEAD) Yoon makes surprise visit to Ukraine
-
(3rd LD) Torrential rains leave 37 dead, 9 missing
-
Number of N. Korean defectors entering S. Korea nearly doubles on-quarter in Q2
-
(LEAD) Medical workers end 2-day general strike amid disrupted hospital operations
-
School denies speculation about a young teacher's apparent suicide
-
1 dead, 3 wounded in stabbing rampage in Seoul
-
(LEAD) S. Korea hits back after N. Korea warns against U.S. nuclear submarine visit, NCG
-
(LEAD) N. Korea warns U.S. nuclear submarine visit to S. Korea may fall under conditions for its nuke use
-
S. Korea designates 7 'specialized complexes' for strategic, advanced industries