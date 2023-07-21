Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3

All News 15:40 July 21, 2023

KIH 49,600 DN 200
HL MANDO 49,600 DN 400
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 748,000 UP 11,000
Doosan Bobcat 59,400 UP 100
Netmarble 48,400 UP 350
KRAFTON 180,300 DN 700
HD HYUNDAI 60,000 UP 1,000
ORION 119,400 UP 1,900
ILJIN HYSOLUS 28,500 DN 250
HANWHA SYSTEMS 14,960 UP 80
BGF Retail 168,200 UP 2,800
HDC-OP 10,680 UP 30
HYOSUNG TNC 349,000 DN 3,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 452,000 DN 500
POSCO FUTURE M 490,500 UP 26,000
HANILCMT 11,600 DN 90
SKBS 77,500 UP 1,200
WooriFinancialGroup 11,760 UP 120
KakaoBank 25,700 UP 250
SKBP 85,400 0
KCC 206,500 DN 1,500
HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES142 60 0 DN400
LS 88,700 DN 600
POONGSAN 40,100 DN 700
KBFinancialGroup 48,650 UP 450
Hansae 18,480 UP 260
Youngone Corp 57,200 DN 800
CSWIND 80,100 DN 3,900
GKL 13,760 DN 300
KOLON IND 51,200 DN 500
HanmiPharm 285,000 UP 12,000
SD Biosensor 11,750 DN 220
Meritz Financial 48,000 UP 850
BNK Financial Group 6,690 UP 20
DGB Financial Group 7,230 UP 10
emart 77,100 DN 1,100
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY369 50 UP250
KOLMAR KOREA 46,700 UP 500
PIAM 34,000 UP 50
HANJINKAL 45,600 0
