KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
CHONGKUNDANG 79,900 UP 1,600
DoubleUGames 41,150 DN 300
FOOSUNG 13,220 UP 10
SK Innovation 176,700 UP 3,000
GS 38,550 UP 450
LIG Nex1 80,000 DN 700
Fila Holdings 39,350 UP 850
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 185,000 DN 2,300
HANAFINANCIALGR 39,150 UP 200
HANWHA LIFE 2,455 UP 30
AMOREPACIFIC 103,200 UP 1,200
TaihanElecWire 13,290 DN 170
Hyundai M&F INS 28,800 DN 100
Daesang 17,180 UP 160
SKNetworks 5,900 0
ORION Holdings 14,320 UP 290
Yuhan 67,000 UP 6,900
SLCORP 38,800 UP 850
HYBE 256,500 DN 12,500
SK ie technology 95,600 UP 300
LG Energy Solution 569,000 UP 13,000
YoulchonChem 37,200 DN 750
DL E&C 31,500 0
kakaopay 50,500 UP 650
K Car 12,990 DN 200
F&F 103,300 DN 1,700
Hanssem 48,350 UP 3,400
SKSQUARE 46,500 DN 200
LG Corp. 87,500 0
Boryung 8,260 UP 120
LOTTE Fine Chem 67,500 UP 1,800
HYUNDAI STEEL 33,700 UP 300
Shinsegae 191,000 UP 400
Nongshim 405,500 UP 4,500
SGBC 49,900 UP 550
Hyosung 59,500 UP 500
LOTTE 25,250 UP 200
GCH Corp 14,160 UP 380
LotteChilsung 123,900 DN 800
HyundaiMtr 200,000 DN 500
(MORE)
-
