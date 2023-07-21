AmoreG 26,950 DN 150

COSMOCHEM 61,700 UP 500

DB INSURANCE 71,900 UP 900

SamsungElec 70,300 DN 700

NHIS 9,700 UP 30

GC Corp 114,800 UP 2,600

GS E&C 14,330 UP 20

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 686,000 UP 1,000

KPIC 133,200 DN 1,700

MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,910 DN 40

SKC 96,800 DN 1,100

GS Retail 21,500 UP 100

Ottogi 371,000 UP 500

HtlShilla 71,300 DN 600

Hanmi Science 33,550 UP 700

SamsungElecMech 149,700 DN 3,200

HDKSOE 125,500 UP 300

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 44,150 DN 300

MS IND 20,800 DN 200

OCI Holdings 115,100 DN 2,700

LS ELECTRIC 89,000 DN 500

KorZinc 466,000 DN 3,000

SamsungHvyInd 8,590 UP 60

HyundaiMipoDock 90,300 DN 500

IS DONGSEO 34,350 DN 50

S-Oil 70,800 UP 600

Kumyang 122,400 UP 13,900

LG Innotek 282,500 DN 6,500

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 147,900 DN 1,000

HMM 19,100 DN 1,200

HYUNDAI WIA 66,100 DN 400

KumhoPetrochem 124,900 UP 400

Mobis 243,000 UP 500

HANWHA AEROSPACE 128,300 UP 400

S-1 52,900 DN 200

SKCHEM 70,000 UP 5,100

Daewoong 12,520 UP 280

TaekwangInd 624,000 UP 14,000

SSANGYONGCNE 5,080 0

KAL 25,950 DN 300

(END)