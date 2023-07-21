KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
AmoreG 26,950 DN 150
COSMOCHEM 61,700 UP 500
DB INSURANCE 71,900 UP 900
SamsungElec 70,300 DN 700
NHIS 9,700 UP 30
GC Corp 114,800 UP 2,600
GS E&C 14,330 UP 20
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 686,000 UP 1,000
KPIC 133,200 DN 1,700
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,910 DN 40
SKC 96,800 DN 1,100
GS Retail 21,500 UP 100
Ottogi 371,000 UP 500
HtlShilla 71,300 DN 600
Hanmi Science 33,550 UP 700
SamsungElecMech 149,700 DN 3,200
HDKSOE 125,500 UP 300
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 44,150 DN 300
MS IND 20,800 DN 200
OCI Holdings 115,100 DN 2,700
LS ELECTRIC 89,000 DN 500
KorZinc 466,000 DN 3,000
SamsungHvyInd 8,590 UP 60
HyundaiMipoDock 90,300 DN 500
IS DONGSEO 34,350 DN 50
S-Oil 70,800 UP 600
Kumyang 122,400 UP 13,900
LG Innotek 282,500 DN 6,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 147,900 DN 1,000
HMM 19,100 DN 1,200
HYUNDAI WIA 66,100 DN 400
KumhoPetrochem 124,900 UP 400
Mobis 243,000 UP 500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 128,300 UP 400
S-1 52,900 DN 200
SKCHEM 70,000 UP 5,100
Daewoong 12,520 UP 280
TaekwangInd 624,000 UP 14,000
SSANGYONGCNE 5,080 0
KAL 25,950 DN 300
(END)
-
BTS' Jungkook tops iTunes charts of 106 countries with first solo single 'Seven'
-
BTS' 'Beyond the Story' becomes 1st Korean book to top New York Times bestseller list
-
(LEAD) Yoon makes surprise visit to Ukraine
-
Number of N. Korean defectors entering S. Korea nearly doubles on-quarter in Q2
-
N. Korea fires ballistic missile into East Sea: JCS
-
School denies speculation about a young teacher's apparent suicide
-
(LEAD) Yoon makes surprise visit to Ukraine
-
(3rd LD) Torrential rains leave 37 dead, 9 missing
-
Number of N. Korean defectors entering S. Korea nearly doubles on-quarter in Q2
-
(LEAD) Medical workers end 2-day general strike amid disrupted hospital operations
-
School denies speculation about a young teacher's apparent suicide
-
1 dead, 3 wounded in stabbing rampage in Seoul
-
(LEAD) S. Korea hits back after N. Korea warns against U.S. nuclear submarine visit, NCG
-
(LEAD) N. Korea warns U.S. nuclear submarine visit to S. Korea may fall under conditions for its nuke use
-
S. Korea designates 7 'specialized complexes' for strategic, advanced industries