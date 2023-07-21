Go to Contents Go to Navigation

1 dead, 3 wounded in stabbing rampage in Seoul

All News 15:51 July 21, 2023

SEOUL, July 21 (Yonhap) -- A man went on a stabbing rampage near Sillim Subway Station in southwestern Seoul on Friday, killing one person and wounding three others.

The man wielded a weapon near Exit 4 of the subway station at 2:07 p.m. Police apprehended the suspect at the scene, and an investigation is under way to determine the motive of the crime.

Those wounded were sent to a hospital for treatment, officials said.

Sillim Station in Seoul (Yonhap)

Sillim Station in Seoul (Yonhap)

pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#stabbing rampage #death
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!