1 dead, 3 wounded in stabbing rampage in Seoul

SEOUL, July 21 (Yonhap) -- A man went on a stabbing rampage near Sillim Subway Station in southwestern Seoul on Friday, killing one person and wounding three others.

The man wielded a weapon near Exit 4 of the subway station at 2:07 p.m. Police apprehended the suspect at the scene, and an investigation is under way to determine the motive of the crime.

Those wounded were sent to a hospital for treatment, officials said.



Sillim Station in Seoul (Yonhap)

