S. Korean Bond Yields on July 21, 2023
All News 16:38 July 21, 2023
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.551 3.552 -0.1
2-year TB 3.655 3.639 +1.6
3-year TB 3.602 3.581 +2.1
10-year TB 3.636 3.606 +3.0
2-year MSB 3.653 3.642 +1.1
3-year CB (AA-) 4.399 4.379 +2.0
91-day CD 3.750 3.750 0.0
(END)
