The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.



-----------------

Nuclear envoys of S. Korea, U.S. voice 'deep concerns' over N. Korea's provocations

SEOUL -- The top nuclear envoys of South Korea and the United States met in Japan on Friday, and expressed "deep concerns" over North Korea for attempting to shift the blame on other countries for escalating tensions in the region, Seoul's foreign ministry said.

Kim Gunn, South Korea's special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, and his U.S. counterpart, Sung Kim, also urged North Korea to come back to the negotiating table, according to the ministry.



-----------------

(LEAD) Gov't refers 6 police officers for investigation over deadly underpass flooding

SEOUL -- The government referred six police officers to the prosecution Friday for investigation, accusing them of mishandling the deadly flooding of an underpass in the central city of Cheongju last week, which claimed 14 lives.

The Office for Government Policy Coordination, under the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), said that it had detected criminal suspicions involving the officers in an inspection conducted to determine the causes behind the tragic flooding. A total of 14 people have been confirmed killed in the accident.



-----------------

Ex-DP leader's former aide indicted in cash-for-vote scandal

SEOUL -- Prosecutors on Friday indicted a former aide to Song Young-gil, a former leader of the main opposition Democratic Party (DP), in connection with a cash-for-vote scandal involving the party's 2021 leadership election.

The aide named Park Yong-soo, 53, was put under formal arrest on July 3 on charges of colluding with other party officials, including Kang Rae-gu and Lee Jung-geun, in distributing 67.5 million won (US$52,600) to DP lawmakers in the runup to the party's leadership election in May 2021, which Song ultimately won.



-----------------

(LEAD) 1 dead, 3 wounded in stabbing rampage in Seoul

SEOUL -- A man went on a stabbing rampage near Sillim subway station in southwestern Seoul on Friday, killing one man and wounding three others.

The man wielded a weapon near Exit 4 of the subway station around 2 p.m., killing a man in his 20s. The other three wounded men were sent to a hospital for treatment, but one of them was reportedly in a life-threatening condition.



-----------------

(LEAD) Seoul shares end slightly higher on individual buying

SEOUL -- South Korean stocks finished slightly higher Friday on strong individual buying amid a slump in the semiconductor sector. The local currency sharply lost ground against the U.S. dollar.

Despite a weak start, the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index added 9.53 points, or 0.37 percent, to finish at 2,609.76. Trading volume was moderate at 491.8 million shares worth 12 trillion won (US$9.3 billion), with decliners outpacing gainers 507 to 353.



-----------------

Monsoon rain to resume over weekend; up to 100 mm of downpours forecast nationwide

SEOUL -- Monsoon rains of up to 100 millimeters are expected to drench South Korea over the weekend, the state weather agency said Friday.

A stationary front and low atmospheric pressure moving from northeastern China to North Korea are forecast to create humid heat in the South, bringing heavy rains across the country from Saturday through Monday, the Korea Meteorological Administration said.



-----------------

S. Korea to seek 'substantive' approach in dealing with N. Korea: minister nominee

SEOUL -- The nominee to serve as South Korea's new point man on North Korea said Friday he will prioritize "substantive" results over dialogue in dealing with North Korea, in an apparent reaffirmation of the government's hard-line stance against the recalcitrant regime.

Kim Yung-ho, the minister nominee for Seoul's unification ministry, made the remarks during a confirmation hearing at the National Assembly. The conservative scholar, also known as a vocal critic of human rights conditions in the North, was nominated for the post late last month.



-----------------

(2nd LD) Hyundai E&C net down 5.6 pct in Q2

SEOUL -- Major South Korean builder Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co. (Hyundai E&C) said Friday its second-quarter net profit fell nearly 6 percent, but it far exceeded market forecasts.

Net income stood at 212.4 billion won (US$165.7 million) for the April-June period, down 5.6 percent from a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing.



-----------------

USS Kentucky submarine leaves S. Korea after show-of-force port visit

SEOUL -- A U.S. strategic nuclear ballistic missile submarine (SSBN) left South Korea on Friday, an informed source said, three days after its rare port visit to the southeastern city of Busan in a major show of force against evolving North Korean military threats.

The USS Kentucky, an 18,750-ton Ohio-class submarine, departed from a naval base in the city, 320 kilometers southeast of Seoul, before noon, according to the source who requested anonymity. It remains unknown where it is headed.



(END)