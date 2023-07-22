N. Korea fires several cruise missiles into Yellow Sea: JCS
All News 07:15 July 22, 2023
SEOUL, July 22 (Yonhap) -- North Korea fired several cruise missiles into the Yellow Sea on Saturday, the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.
South Korean and U.S intelligence authorities were analyzing the launches, which took place at about 4:00 a.m., to learn more about the type of missiles fired and other details, according to the JCS.
The launch came three days after North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea.
mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS' 'Beyond the Story' becomes 1st Korean book to top New York Times bestseller list
-
BTS' Jungkook tops iTunes charts of 106 countries with first solo single 'Seven'
-
(LEAD) Yoon makes surprise visit to Ukraine
-
Number of N. Korean defectors entering S. Korea nearly doubles on-quarter in Q2
-
N. Korea fires ballistic missile into East Sea: JCS
Most Saved
-
School denies speculation about a young teacher's apparent suicide
-
(LEAD) Yoon makes surprise visit to Ukraine
-
(3rd LD) Torrential rains leave 37 dead, 9 missing
-
Number of N. Korean defectors entering S. Korea nearly doubles on-quarter in Q2
-
Authorities temporarily suspend suspicious international parcels on safety concerns
-
1 dead, 3 wounded in stabbing rampage in Seoul
-
Authorities temporarily suspend suspicious international parcels on safety concerns
-
(LEAD) 1 dead, 3 wounded in stabbing rampage in Seoul
-
School denies speculation about a young teacher's apparent suicide
-
(LEAD) S. Korea hits back after N. Korea warns against U.S. nuclear submarine visit, NCG