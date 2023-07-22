N. Korea fires several cruise missiles into Yellow Sea: JCS

SEOUL, July 22 (Yonhap) -- North Korea fired several cruise missiles into the Yellow Sea on Saturday, the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.

South Korean and U.S intelligence authorities were analyzing the launches, which took place at about 4:00 a.m., to learn more about the type of missiles fired and other details, according to the JCS.

The launch came three days after North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea.



North Korea fires a Hwasong-18 solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on July 12, 2023, in this photo released by the North's official Korean Central News Agency. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

