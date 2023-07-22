Saturday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 July 22, 2023
SEOUL, Jul. 22 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 31/26 Sunny 80
Incheon 30/25 Sunny 80
Suwon 30/24 Sunny 80
Cheongju 30/24 Sunny 60
Daejeon 29/23 Sunny 60
Chuncheon 32/23 Sunny 60
Gangneung 30/23 Cloudy 20
Jeonju 29/23 Sunny 60
Gwangju 28/23 Rain 60
Jeju 30/25 Rain 60
Daegu 30/22 Sunny 60
Busan 28/22 Rain 60
(END)
