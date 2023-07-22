Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Saturday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 July 22, 2023

SEOUL, Jul. 22 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 31/26 Sunny 80

Incheon 30/25 Sunny 80

Suwon 30/24 Sunny 80

Cheongju 30/24 Sunny 60

Daejeon 29/23 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 32/23 Sunny 60

Gangneung 30/23 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 29/23 Sunny 60

Gwangju 28/23 Rain 60

Jeju 30/25 Rain 60

Daegu 30/22 Sunny 60

Busan 28/22 Rain 60

