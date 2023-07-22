Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SEOUL, July 22 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 22.

Korean-language dailies
-- Police make botched initial response to latest downpours in Cheongju (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Police to question 60 teachers at school over parents' suspected abuse following young teacher's suicide (Kookmin Daily)
-- Teachers under severe stress due to parents' suspected abuse (Donga Ilbo)
-- Education ministry to review ordinance on students' human rights amid collapse of teachers' rights (Segye Times)
-- N. Korea intensifies psychological warfare against S. Korea (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Education minister vows to review ordinance on students' human rights following student's suicide (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Two years pass after fatal building collapse in Gwangju (Hankyoreh)
-- Young teacher's suicide sheds light on collapse of teachers' rights (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Gov't, ruling party to seek to allow 'U-turn' firms to receive benefit of corporate tax cut for 10 years from current 7 years (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- S. Korea's convenience stores aggressively push for overseas expansion (Korea Economic Daily)
