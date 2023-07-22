S. Korea's Kim Su-ji, Yi Jae-gyeong finish 4th in mixed synchro diving at worlds

By Yoo Jee-ho

FUKUOKA, Japan, July 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korean divers Kim Su-ji and Yi Jae-gyeong finished fourth in their mixed event at the world championships Saturday, recording their second-consecutive top-10 performance on the final day of diving here.

Kim and Yi scored 281.46 points for South Korea's best-ever performance in the mixed 3-meter synchronized event at the Fukuoka Prefectural Pool in Fukuoka, Japan. They ended 12.66 points behind the bronze medalists, Chiara Pellacani and Matteo Santoro of Italy.

Kim and Yi ranked sixth at last year's world championships in Budapest.

The world championships began on July 14 with diving and artistic swimming in this port city, and both events ended Saturday. Swimming races will begin Sunday.



Yi Jae-gyeong (L) and Kim Su-ji of South Korea perform during the final of the mixed 3-meter synchronized diving event at the World Aquatics Championships at Fukuoka Prefectural Pool in Fukuoka, Japan, on July 22, 2023. (Yonhap)

