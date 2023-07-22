Over 8,000 public, private properties reported damaged from torrential rains

SEOUL, July 22 (Yonhap) -- Heavy downpours that battered the nation last week have left over 8,000 public and private properties damaged across the nation, including swept-away roads and river embankments, and flooded houses, officials said Saturday.

The downpours had damaged 6,064 public facilities and 2,470 private properties as of 6 p.m., according to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters.

Of damaged private properties, 53.5 percent had been recovered through emergency restoration works while 61.6 percent of public properties were restored, according to officials

In particular, 1,368 homes had been inundated with 83 others destroyed in the aftermath of the downpours.

Some 34,353 hectares of farmland, more than half the size of Seoul, had been flooded, while 825,000 livestock, including chickens and ducks, had been killed.

Across the country, 1,950 people had remained displaced, staying at relatives' houses or shelters set up at senior centers, village halls or schools as of 6 p.m.

The torrential rains had left 47 people dead, while three others remain missing nationwide as of Saturday evening.

State and local authorities are bracing for potentially more damage as most regions across the country are expecting strong wind and heavy rainfall until Monday.



Restoration work is underway at a village in Yecheon, 161 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on July 17, 2023, where about 30 residents were killed or unaccounted for following massive landslides triggered by torrential rain. (Yonhap)

