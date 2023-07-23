Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Sunday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 July 23, 2023

SEOUL, July 23 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 26/24 Rain 60

Incheon 26/24 Rain 60

Suwon 26/24 Rain 60

Cheongju 29/25 Rain 70

Daejeon 28/24 Rain 60

Chuncheon 25/23 Rain 80

Gangneung 30/25 Rain 60

Jeonju 29/25 Rain 90

Gwangju 29/25 Rain 90

Jeju 32/27 Rain 60

Daegu 30/25 Rain 60

Busan 28/25 Rain 90

(END)

