Sunday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 July 23, 2023
SEOUL, July 23 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 26/24 Rain 60
Incheon 26/24 Rain 60
Suwon 26/24 Rain 60
Cheongju 29/25 Rain 70
Daejeon 28/24 Rain 60
Chuncheon 25/23 Rain 80
Gangneung 30/25 Rain 60
Jeonju 29/25 Rain 90
Gwangju 29/25 Rain 90
Jeju 32/27 Rain 60
Daegu 30/25 Rain 60
Busan 28/25 Rain 90
(END)
