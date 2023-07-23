Gov't to fully lift remaining COVID-19 mask mandate next month
SEOUL, July 23 (Yonhap) -- The government will adjust the COVID-19 pandemic's infection classification level to the lowest Class 4 next month from Class 2 and fully lift the remaining mask mandate across the country, government officials said Sunday.
The government is expected to classify COVID-19 as an endemic disease, like influenza and hand, foot and mouth disease, next month, according to the Ministry of Health and Welfare and the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.
Currently, COVID-19 belongs to the Class 2 infectious diseases, such as tuberculosis, measles, cholera, typhoid, hepatitis A, and leprosy.
In early June, the government removed nearly all pandemic-related restrictions, and the mandatory isolation period was also reduced to five days as a recommendation, from the previous seven-day requirement.
Still, the mask requirement has remained at general hospitals or other high-risk places, like nursing hospitals.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' 'Beyond the Story' becomes 1st Korean book to top New York Times bestseller list
-
Number of N. Korean defectors entering S. Korea nearly doubles on-quarter in Q2
-
N. Korea fires ballistic missile into East Sea: JCS
-
BTS' Jungkook logs 2nd day atop Spotify global chart with 1st solo song
-
BTS' J-Hope to release physical version of 'Jack in the Box'
-
School denies speculation about a young teacher's apparent suicide
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires several cruise missiles into Yellow Sea: JCS
-
(3rd LD) Torrential rains leave 37 dead, 9 missing
-
Number of N. Korean defectors entering S. Korea nearly doubles on-quarter in Q2
-
Authorities temporarily suspend suspicious international parcels on safety concerns
-
200 evacuate following bomb threat targeting Genshin Impact festival in Seoul
-
Nearly 1,000 reports of suspicious int'l parcels received in S. Korea
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires several cruise missiles into Yellow Sea: JCS
-
(2nd LD) Over 1,600 reports of suspicious int'l parcels received in S. Korea: police
-
(LEAD) 1 dead, 3 wounded in stabbing rampage in Seoul