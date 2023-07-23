Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Gov't to fully lift remaining COVID-19 mask mandate next month

All News 12:59 July 23, 2023

SEOUL, July 23 (Yonhap) -- The government will adjust the COVID-19 pandemic's infection classification level to the lowest Class 4 next month from Class 2 and fully lift the remaining mask mandate across the country, government officials said Sunday.

The government is expected to classify COVID-19 as an endemic disease, like influenza and hand, foot and mouth disease, next month, according to the Ministry of Health and Welfare and the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.

Currently, COVID-19 belongs to the Class 2 infectious diseases, such as tuberculosis, measles, cholera, typhoid, hepatitis A, and leprosy.

In early June, the government removed nearly all pandemic-related restrictions, and the mandatory isolation period was also reduced to five days as a recommendation, from the previous seven-day requirement.

Still, the mask requirement has remained at general hospitals or other high-risk places, like nursing hospitals.

This undated file photo shows outbound passengers at a local airport in South Korea amid sharply eased COVID-19 restrictions. (Yonhap)

This undated file photo shows outbound passengers at a local airport in South Korea amid sharply eased COVID-19 restrictions. (Yonhap)

kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#COVID-19-endemic disease
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!