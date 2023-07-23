Kim Woo-min sets personal best in reaching 400m freestyle final at worlds
By Yoo Jee-ho
FUKUOKA, Japan, July 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Kim Woo-min reached his second consecutive final in the men's 400-meter freestyle at the world swimming championships on Sunday, establishing a new personal best in the process.
Kim finished sixth in the heats at the World Aquatics Championships in the Japanese port city of Fukuoka, with a time of 3:44.52. The top eight among 55 swimmers advanced to the final scheduled for Sunday evening.
Kim finished sixth at last year's world championships in Budapest.
Kim's previous personal best had been 3:45.59 from the national team trials in March this year.
Before leaving for Fukuoka on Thursday, Kim had said he would try to shave at least one second off his personal best, and he accomplished that in the heats.
"It feels great to have this record. I feel like my hard work has paid off," Kim told Yonhap News Agency afterward. "I feel quite proud, and this will give me an extra push."
Kim, 21, will try to become just the second South Korean, after Park Tae-hwan in 2007 and 2011, to win a world championships medal in the men's 400m freestyle.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' 'Beyond the Story' becomes 1st Korean book to top New York Times bestseller list
-
Number of N. Korean defectors entering S. Korea nearly doubles on-quarter in Q2
-
N. Korea fires ballistic missile into East Sea: JCS
-
BTS' Jungkook logs 2nd day atop Spotify global chart with 1st solo song
-
BTS' J-Hope to release physical version of 'Jack in the Box'
-
School denies speculation about a young teacher's apparent suicide
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires several cruise missiles into Yellow Sea: JCS
-
(3rd LD) Torrential rains leave 37 dead, 9 missing
-
Number of N. Korean defectors entering S. Korea nearly doubles on-quarter in Q2
-
Authorities temporarily suspend suspicious international parcels on safety concerns
-
200 evacuate following bomb threat targeting Genshin Impact festival in Seoul
-
Nearly 1,000 reports of suspicious int'l parcels received in S. Korea
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires several cruise missiles into Yellow Sea: JCS
-
(2nd LD) Over 1,600 reports of suspicious int'l parcels received in S. Korea: police
-
(LEAD) 1 dead, 3 wounded in stabbing rampage in Seoul