S. Korean Kim Seo-yeong eliminated in 200m IM semis at worlds
By Yoo Jee-ho
FUKUOKA, Japan, July 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Kim Seo-yeong was eliminated in the semifinals of the women's 200-meter individual medley (IM) at the world swimming championships Sunday, as her streak of reaching three straight finals came to an end.
With a time of 2:12.91, Kim finished in 13th place in the semifinals at the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, unable to join the top eight swimmers bound for Monday's final.
Kim had qualified for the semifinals by clocking 2:11.50 in the heats earlier Sunday at Marine Messe Fukuoka Hall A.
Kim had competed in the 200m IM final at each of the last three world championships -- in 2017, 2019 and 2022. She is the only South Korean swimmer to make three consecutive world championships finals in the same event.
Also on Sunday, Choi Dong-yeol of South Korea was knocked out in the semifinals of the men's 100m breaststroke, finishing 11th overall among 16 contestants at 59.59 seconds. The eight fastest swimmers moved on to the final scheduled for Monday.
