SEOUL, July 24 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 24.



Korean-language dailies

-- Some try to divide students, teachers, but 'human rights' can't be divided (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- 'I can also become a victim without any reason'; people's lives have become horror show (Kookmin Daily)

-- Robot arm gives new life (Donga Ilbo)

-- MeToo cases spread amid collapse of teachers' rights (Seoul Shinmun)

-- We have burden to protect peace won with blood of tens of thousands of lives sacrificed in front-line battles (Segye Times)

-- 130 teachers found to have received bribes from 'hagwons'; private education cartel reveals itself (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Sacrifice of 4,360 people guarded the 155-mile-long 'line of peace' (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Heights of Miho Stream bridge and temporary dike were lower than legal standard (Hankyoreh)

-- Moms tempted to abandon children want to hear the state will look after them (Hankook Ilbo)

-- 'Coexistence wage' extended to automobile and semiconductor industries (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- 370 tln-won big tokenized securities market in 'war of alliances' (Korea Economic Daily)



English-language dailies

-- Dodgy international parcels rattle nation (Korea JoongAng Daily)

-- 'Like students, teachers deserve protection of their rights in schools' (Korea Herald)

-- Worries continue over suspicious int'l parcels (Korea Times)

(END)