1968 -- Korean Air begins flights on the Seoul-Tokyo route.



1981 -- South Korea allows foreign investment in 427 industry sectors. Later, the country further opened its market to foreign competition.



2001 -- South Korea reaches an agreement with France to bring home a set of centuries-old Korean history books looted by French troops in the 19th century. After years of negotiations, the two countries agreed that France will permanently "loan" South Korea the controversial set of 297 books, known here as "Oegyujanggak," in exchange for other ancient Korean documents of similar historical importance.



2004 -- Kim Si-hwan, a 15-year-old ethnic Korean golf prodigy, wins the U.S. Junior Amateur Championship in San Francisco, becoming the second-youngest winner of the amateur golf competition. Kim, who immigrated to the United States in 2000, was 22 days older than U.S. golfer Tiger Woods was when he won the title in 1991.



2012 -- North Korean media officially identifies the woman seen accompanying North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in a recent series of public appearances as his wife, Ri Sol-ju, confirming for the first time that he is married.



2013 -- Talks between North and South Korea on reopening the inter-Korean industrial complex in Kaesong break down due to a disagreement on security issues. The Kaesong industrial park was eventually shut down in early April when North Korea pulled out all of its 53,000 workers hired by South Korean companies operating there, citing the then ongoing U.S.-involved joint military exercises in the South.



2014 -- South Korean football icon Park Ji-sung, the first South Korean to play in the English Premier League, retires from the sport after making a final appearance at the K League Classic All-Star Game in Seoul.

