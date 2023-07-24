Lotte Department Store to open pop-up store in collaboration with Man City

SEOUL, July 24 (Yonhap) -- A pop-up store to mark the upcoming Seoul visit of the English football club Manchester City will be opened later this week, its operator said Monday.

The pop-up store, named "Puma City," will operate from Friday to Sunday at Lotte World Mall in Jamsil, southern Seoul, according to Lotte Department Store.

Puma is an official partner of Man City, which captured the Premier League, the FA Cup and the UEFA Champions League titles this past season.

The European treble winners will take on the Spanish football club Atletico Madrid in a summer exhibition match at Seoul World Cup Stadium.



An image of the Puma City pop-up store, provided by Lotte Department Store on July 24, 2023 (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

