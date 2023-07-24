Lotte Department Store to open pop-up store in collaboration with Man City
SEOUL, July 24 (Yonhap) -- A pop-up store to mark the upcoming Seoul visit of the English football club Manchester City will be opened later this week, its operator said Monday.
The pop-up store, named "Puma City," will operate from Friday to Sunday at Lotte World Mall in Jamsil, southern Seoul, according to Lotte Department Store.
Puma is an official partner of Man City, which captured the Premier League, the FA Cup and the UEFA Champions League titles this past season.
The European treble winners will take on the Spanish football club Atletico Madrid in a summer exhibition match at Seoul World Cup Stadium.
nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' 'Beyond the Story' becomes 1st Korean book to top New York Times bestseller list
-
Number of N. Korean defectors entering S. Korea nearly doubles on-quarter in Q2
-
N. Korea fires ballistic missile into East Sea: JCS
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires several cruise missiles into Yellow Sea: JCS
-
S. Korea to seek 'substantive' approach in dealing with N. Korea: minister nominee
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires several cruise missiles into Yellow Sea: JCS
-
School denies speculation about a young teacher's apparent suicide
-
Number of N. Korean defectors entering S. Korea nearly doubles on-quarter in Q2
-
Authorities temporarily suspend suspicious international parcels on safety concerns
-
(4th LD) 50 dead or missing in downpours after 5 more bodies recovered from underground road
-
200 evacuate following bomb threat targeting Genshin Impact festival in Seoul
-
(3rd LD) Over 2,000 reports of suspicious int'l parcels received nationwide: police
-
Delegations from 22 countries to take part in Korean War armistice ceremony this week
-
(2nd LD) Over 1,600 reports of suspicious int'l parcels received in S. Korea: police
-
(LEAD) Monsoon rains to soak entire nation until Monday