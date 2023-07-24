Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Monday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 July 24, 2023

SEOUL, Jul. 24 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 30/25 Rain 60

Incheon 29/25 Cloudy 30

Suwon 30/24 Sunny 60

Cheongju 31/25 Rain 60

Daejeon 30/24 Rain 60

Chuncheon 31/23 Rain 60

Gangneung 33/25 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 31/24 Rain 60

Gwangju 29/24 Rain 60

Jeju 30/26 Rain 60

Daegu 31/25 Rain 60

Busan 29/25 Rain 70

(END)

