Monday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 July 24, 2023
SEOUL, Jul. 24 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 30/25 Rain 60
Incheon 29/25 Cloudy 30
Suwon 30/24 Sunny 60
Cheongju 31/25 Rain 60
Daejeon 30/24 Rain 60
Chuncheon 31/23 Rain 60
Gangneung 33/25 Cloudy 20
Jeonju 31/24 Rain 60
Gwangju 29/24 Rain 60
Jeju 30/26 Rain 60
Daegu 31/25 Rain 60
Busan 29/25 Rain 70
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS' 'Beyond the Story' becomes 1st Korean book to top New York Times bestseller list
-
Number of N. Korean defectors entering S. Korea nearly doubles on-quarter in Q2
-
N. Korea fires ballistic missile into East Sea: JCS
-
(LEAD) 1 dead, 3 wounded in stabbing rampage in Seoul
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires several cruise missiles into Yellow Sea: JCS
Most Saved
-
School denies speculation about a young teacher's apparent suicide
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires several cruise missiles into Yellow Sea: JCS
-
Number of N. Korean defectors entering S. Korea nearly doubles on-quarter in Q2
-
Authorities temporarily suspend suspicious international parcels on safety concerns
-
(4th LD) 50 dead or missing in downpours after 5 more bodies recovered from underground road
-
200 evacuate following bomb threat targeting Genshin Impact festival in Seoul
-
Nearly 1,000 reports of suspicious int'l parcels received in S. Korea
-
(3rd LD) Over 2,000 reports of suspicious int'l parcels received nationwide: police
-
Delegations from 22 countries to take part in Korean War armistice ceremony this week
-
(2nd LD) Over 1,600 reports of suspicious int'l parcels received in S. Korea: police