POSCO International Q2 net profit down 6.5 pct to 220.5 bln won

SEOUL, July 24 (Yonhap) -- POSCO International on Monday reported its second-quarter net income of 220.5 billion won (US$171.2 million), down 6.5 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the April-June period rose 11.4 percent on-year to 357.2 billion won. Sales decreased 19.9 percent to 8.86 trillion won.

The earnings exceeded market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 205.2 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.

