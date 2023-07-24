'Britain's Got Talent' winner to sing 'Arirang' at Korean War armistice ceremony

SEOUL, July 24 (Yonhap) -- A 93-year-old British veteran of the 1950-53 Korean War and winner of a major British TV competition will visit South Korea this week to perform in a ceremony commemorating the signing of the conflict's armistice, Seoul's veterans ministry said Monday.

Colin Thackery, who rose to fame after winning in "Britain's Got Talent" in 2019, will sing the Korean folk song "Arirang" on Thursday at the event marking the 70th anniversary of the armistice's signing in Busan, 320 kilometers southeast of Seoul, according to the ministry.

It is set to be attended by some 4,000 people, including veterans and government delegates of 22 countries that sent troops or other forms of support to assist South Korea during the war.

Minister Park Min-shik requested the veteran to perform at the ceremony after Thackery sang the song during their meeting in Britain in February.

The veteran was deployed to the Korean War in September 1950 at the age of 19 as a member of the 45th Field Royal Artillery. He fought in a fierce battle on Hill 327 and returned home in 1952.

Thackery said he sang "Arirang" with his comrades during the war despite not knowing what it meant, but he is now reminded of the song whenever he thinks of Korea, according to the ministry.

During his six-day visit through Saturday, Thackery will also perform in other commemorative events, including a dinner for veterans of the war on Wednesday in Busan.

It marks the first time for Thackery to visit the country under a revisit program by the South Korean government for veterans of the conflict.



