'Britain's Got Talent' winner to sing 'Arirang' at Korean War armistice ceremony
SEOUL, July 24 (Yonhap) -- A 93-year-old British veteran of the 1950-53 Korean War and winner of a major British TV competition will visit South Korea this week to perform in a ceremony commemorating the signing of the conflict's armistice, Seoul's veterans ministry said Monday.
Colin Thackery, who rose to fame after winning in "Britain's Got Talent" in 2019, will sing the Korean folk song "Arirang" on Thursday at the event marking the 70th anniversary of the armistice's signing in Busan, 320 kilometers southeast of Seoul, according to the ministry.
It is set to be attended by some 4,000 people, including veterans and government delegates of 22 countries that sent troops or other forms of support to assist South Korea during the war.
Minister Park Min-shik requested the veteran to perform at the ceremony after Thackery sang the song during their meeting in Britain in February.
The veteran was deployed to the Korean War in September 1950 at the age of 19 as a member of the 45th Field Royal Artillery. He fought in a fierce battle on Hill 327 and returned home in 1952.
Thackery said he sang "Arirang" with his comrades during the war despite not knowing what it meant, but he is now reminded of the song whenever he thinks of Korea, according to the ministry.
During his six-day visit through Saturday, Thackery will also perform in other commemorative events, including a dinner for veterans of the war on Wednesday in Busan.
It marks the first time for Thackery to visit the country under a revisit program by the South Korean government for veterans of the conflict.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' 'Beyond the Story' becomes 1st Korean book to top New York Times bestseller list
-
Number of N. Korean defectors entering S. Korea nearly doubles on-quarter in Q2
-
N. Korea fires ballistic missile into East Sea: JCS
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires several cruise missiles into Yellow Sea: JCS
-
S. Korea to seek 'substantive' approach in dealing with N. Korea: minister nominee
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires several cruise missiles into Yellow Sea: JCS
-
School denies speculation about a young teacher's apparent suicide
-
Number of N. Korean defectors entering S. Korea nearly doubles on-quarter in Q2
-
Authorities temporarily suspend suspicious international parcels on safety concerns
-
(4th LD) 50 dead or missing in downpours after 5 more bodies recovered from underground road
-
200 evacuate following bomb threat targeting Genshin Impact festival in Seoul
-
(3rd LD) Over 2,000 reports of suspicious int'l parcels received nationwide: police
-
Delegations from 22 countries to take part in Korean War armistice ceremony this week
-
(2nd LD) Over 1,600 reports of suspicious int'l parcels received in S. Korea: police
-
(URGENT) USS Annapolis nuclear-powered submarine enters naval base on Jeju: S. Korean Navy