POSCO Future M Q2 net profit down 7.1 pct to 43.1 bln won
All News 10:13 July 24, 2023
SEOUL, July 24 (Yonhap) -- POSCO Future M Co. on Monday reported its second-quarter net income of 43.1 billion won (US$33.5 million), down 7.1 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the April-June period fell 5.6 percent on-year to 52.1 billion won. Sales increased 48.5 percent to 1.19 trillion won.
The earnings beat market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 42.1 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS' 'Beyond the Story' becomes 1st Korean book to top New York Times bestseller list
-
Number of N. Korean defectors entering S. Korea nearly doubles on-quarter in Q2
-
N. Korea fires ballistic missile into East Sea: JCS
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires several cruise missiles into Yellow Sea: JCS
-
S. Korea to seek 'substantive' approach in dealing with N. Korea: minister nominee
Most Saved
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires several cruise missiles into Yellow Sea: JCS
-
School denies speculation about a young teacher's apparent suicide
-
Number of N. Korean defectors entering S. Korea nearly doubles on-quarter in Q2
-
Authorities temporarily suspend suspicious international parcels on safety concerns
-
(4th LD) 50 dead or missing in downpours after 5 more bodies recovered from underground road
-
200 evacuate following bomb threat targeting Genshin Impact festival in Seoul
-
(3rd LD) Over 2,000 reports of suspicious int'l parcels received nationwide: police
-
Delegations from 22 countries to take part in Korean War armistice ceremony this week
-
(2nd LD) Over 1,600 reports of suspicious int'l parcels received in S. Korea: police
-
(URGENT) USS Annapolis nuclear-powered submarine enters naval base on Jeju: S. Korean Navy