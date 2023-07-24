POSCO Future M Q2 net profit down 7.1 pct to 43.1 bln won

SEOUL, July 24 (Yonhap) -- POSCO Future M Co. on Monday reported its second-quarter net income of 43.1 billion won (US$33.5 million), down 7.1 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the April-June period fell 5.6 percent on-year to 52.1 billion won. Sales increased 48.5 percent to 1.19 trillion won.

The earnings beat market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 42.1 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.

