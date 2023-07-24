Yoon's approval rating falls for 3rd consecutive week
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, July 24 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol's approval rating fell for the third consecutive week to 36.6 percent, a poll showed Monday.
In the poll of 2,532 eligible voters conducted by Realmeter from Monday to Friday last week, positive assessment of Yoon's performance went down 1.5 percentage points from the previous week, while disapproval of Yoon's performance went up 1 percentage point to 59.9 percent.
The approval rating had risen for three consecutive weeks to reach 42 percent in the last week of June but had been on the downward trend since the first week of July.
Positive assessment mostly rose among females and respondents in their 40s, and those living in the central cities of Daejeon and Sejong and the southern cities of Busan and Ulsan.
Negative assessment, meanwhile, mostly increased among respondents in their 30s and over 70s, and those living in Gangwon Province and the southern island of Jeju.
The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 1.9 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.
