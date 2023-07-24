POSCO Holdings Q2 net income down 55.6 pct to 800 bln won
All News 10:42 July 24, 2023
SEOUL, July 24 (Yonhap) -- POSCO Holdings Inc. on Monday reported its second-quarter net profit of 800 billion won (US$621.4 million), down 55.6 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the April-June period was 1.3 trillion won, down 38.1 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales fell 12.6 percent to 20.1 trillion won.
The earnings met market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 792.3 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS' 'Beyond the Story' becomes 1st Korean book to top New York Times bestseller list
-
Number of N. Korean defectors entering S. Korea nearly doubles on-quarter in Q2
-
N. Korea fires ballistic missile into East Sea: JCS
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires several cruise missiles into Yellow Sea: JCS
-
S. Korea to seek 'substantive' approach in dealing with N. Korea: minister nominee
Most Saved
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires several cruise missiles into Yellow Sea: JCS
-
School denies speculation about a young teacher's apparent suicide
-
Number of N. Korean defectors entering S. Korea nearly doubles on-quarter in Q2
-
Authorities temporarily suspend suspicious international parcels on safety concerns
-
(4th LD) 50 dead or missing in downpours after 5 more bodies recovered from underground road
-
200 evacuate following bomb threat targeting Genshin Impact festival in Seoul
-
(3rd LD) Over 2,000 reports of suspicious int'l parcels received nationwide: police
-
Delegations from 22 countries to take part in Korean War armistice ceremony this week
-
(2nd LD) Over 1,600 reports of suspicious int'l parcels received in S. Korea: police
-
(URGENT) USS Annapolis nuclear-powered submarine enters naval base on Jeju: S. Korean Navy