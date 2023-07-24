Household excess savings up over 100 tln won during pandemic: BOK data
SEOUL, July 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korean households have saved an additional 100 trillion won (US$77.7 billion) or over during the COVID-19 pandemic from before the pandemic on reduced consumption and increased government support, a central bank report showed Monday.
Excess savings made from 2020-2022 totaled between 101 trillion won and 129 trillion won, according to the report published by the Bank of Korea (BOK).
The BOK defines excess savings as the amount of savings arising from above-trend savings rates in the pre-pandemic era.
The figures accounted for 4.7 percent to 6 percent of the country's nominal gross domestic product and 9.7 percent to 12.4 percent of private spending during the period.
The BOK attributed the increase in excess savings to less spending by households amid the pandemic and an increase in household income last year thanks to favorable employment situations and government support.
The central bank report said households seemed to hold the excess savings largely in the form of liquidable financial assets, including bank deposits and stocks.
According to BOK data, domestic households' financial assets increased over 1 quadrillion won between 2020 and 2022, almost twofold of 591 trillion won tallied between 2017 and 2019.
nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' 'Beyond the Story' becomes 1st Korean book to top New York Times bestseller list
-
Number of N. Korean defectors entering S. Korea nearly doubles on-quarter in Q2
-
N. Korea fires ballistic missile into East Sea: JCS
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires several cruise missiles into Yellow Sea: JCS
-
S. Korea to seek 'substantive' approach in dealing with N. Korea: minister nominee
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires several cruise missiles into Yellow Sea: JCS
-
School denies speculation about a young teacher's apparent suicide
-
Number of N. Korean defectors entering S. Korea nearly doubles on-quarter in Q2
-
Authorities temporarily suspend suspicious international parcels on safety concerns
-
(4th LD) 50 dead or missing in downpours after 5 more bodies recovered from underground road
-
200 evacuate following bomb threat targeting Genshin Impact festival in Seoul
-
(3rd LD) Over 2,000 reports of suspicious int'l parcels received nationwide: police
-
Delegations from 22 countries to take part in Korean War armistice ceremony this week
-
(2nd LD) Over 1,600 reports of suspicious int'l parcels received in S. Korea: police
-
(URGENT) USS Annapolis nuclear-powered submarine enters naval base on Jeju: S. Korean Navy