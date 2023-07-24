Yoon calls for devising guidelines to protect teachers' rights

SEOUL, July 24 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol instructed the government on Monday to come up with comprehensive guidelines aimed at protecting teachers' rights and enhancing their authority in classrooms, his spokesperson said.

Yoon gave the instruction during a meeting with his aides, apparently in response to the growing demand for addressing the erosion of teachers' rights, following the apparent suicide of a young elementary school teacher in Seoul last week.

"Promptly device the education ministry's notifications that are a realistic guideline in the field," Yoon was quoted by Lee Do-woon as saying.

Yoon also ordered revising unreasonable educational ordinances that can potentially infringe upon teachers' rights in schools.

Yoon was apparently making reference to the student human rights ordinance that was first enacted in 2010 and has been enforced by seven regional education offices, including Seoul's.

The ordinance bans corporal punishment by teachers as well as discrimination against homosexual and pregnant students, allows rallies on school grounds and gives students the freedom to choose their own hairstyles and clothing.

Although the ordinance has received praise for guaranteeing students' rights, it has also faced criticism for making it difficult for teachers to guide and discipline students effectively at schools.

The teacher, known only as a 23-year-old woman in charge of first graders at Seoul Seoi Elementary School in southern Seoul, apparently took her own life in a classroom Tuesday morning. With no witnesses or suicide note known, police have immediately launched an investigation to find the exact cause of her death.

Several allegations surrounding her death have surfaced, including claims that she was under immense stress due to parents' complaints about school violence. However, the school has denied the allegations.



