2 freestyle swimmers move on, others knocked out early at worlds
By Yoo Jee-ho
FUKUOKA, Japan, July 24 (Yonhap) -- Two freestyle swimmers advanced to the semifinals together at the world championships in Japan on Monday, while the others were eliminated early.
Hwang Sun-woo and Lee Ho-joon both reached the semifinals in the men's 200-meter freestyle at the World Aquatics Championships in the port city of Fukuoka. Hwang, the 2022 world silver medalist in this event, barely got into the next phase, tying for 13th in 1:46.69, with the top 16 qualifying for the semis.
Lee finished fifth in the heats in 1:46.21. The semifinals are scheduled for Monday evening at Marine Messe Fukuoka Hall A.
Hwang will try to become the first South Korean to reach the podium at consecutive world swimming championships.
In the women's 100m backstroke, Lee Eun-ji finished 18th with a time of 1:00.56, coming up one-tenth of a second behind the last qualifier.
Lee Ju-ho ranked 20th in the men's 100m backstroke to miss out on the semifinals.
In the women's 1,500m freestyle, Han Da-kyung ended in 26th place out of 31 swimmers with a time of 17:01.57, unable to join the top eight bound for Tuesday's final.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' 'Beyond the Story' becomes 1st Korean book to top New York Times bestseller list
-
Number of N. Korean defectors entering S. Korea nearly doubles on-quarter in Q2
-
N. Korea fires ballistic missile into East Sea: JCS
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires several cruise missiles into Yellow Sea: JCS
-
S. Korea to seek 'substantive' approach in dealing with N. Korea: minister nominee
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires several cruise missiles into Yellow Sea: JCS
-
School denies speculation about a young teacher's apparent suicide
-
Number of N. Korean defectors entering S. Korea nearly doubles on-quarter in Q2
-
Authorities temporarily suspend suspicious international parcels on safety concerns
-
(4th LD) 50 dead or missing in downpours after 5 more bodies recovered from underground road
-
200 evacuate following bomb threat targeting Genshin Impact festival in Seoul
-
(3rd LD) Over 2,000 reports of suspicious int'l parcels received nationwide: police
-
(URGENT) USS Annapolis nuclear-powered submarine enters naval base on Jeju: S. Korean Navy
-
U.S. nuclear-powered sub enters Jeju port for replenishment purpose: Navy
-
(2nd LD) Over 1,600 reports of suspicious int'l parcels received in S. Korea: police