Suspicious int'l parcels have no connection with terrorism so far: gov't
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, July 24 (Yonhap) -- Nearly 700 suspicious international parcels that have been received from across the nation have shown no connection to terrorism so far, the government said Monday.
Announcing an analysis of 679 packages collected for investigation, the Office for Government Policy Coordination, under the Prime Minister's Office, said no toxic or hazardous substances were found.
The incident initially came to light when three people working at a welfare center for the disabled in the southeastern city of Ulsan were rushed to the hospital after opening a random parcel from Taiwan. They reportedly complained of dizziness and difficulty breathing.
Since then, similar reports of suspicious parcels have been flooding in from various locations across the nation.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
