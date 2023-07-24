Nuclear reactor in southern S. Korea comes to halt during electricity transmission test
YEONGGWANG, South Korea, July 24 (Yonhap) -- A reactor at the Hanbit Nuclear Power Plant in the southern county of Yeonggwang came to a halt Monday during a system test, officials said.
The stoppage of the 950,000-kilowatt Unit 2 reactor occurred at 11:57 a.m. when its turbine came to a stop, sending an abnormal signal during a test of a special protection system that prevents an electricity overload on the power transmission line.
The turbine's stoppage automatically led to the shutdown of the reactor.
"Currently, the reactor is in a stable condition, and its radiation remains at the normal level," authorities said, adding they will work to put the reactor back into operation after investigating the reason behind the stoppage.
