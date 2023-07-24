PPP lawmaker files complaint against those spreading fake news over teacher's death

SEOUL, July 24 (Yonhap) -- A ruling People Power Party (PPP) lawmaker filed a complaint with police Monday against a woman and a liberal news show host for spreading false information that the lawmaker's family was behind the suicide of a young elementary school teacher.

The unidentified woman first wrote an internet post that the teacher killed herself after having a hard time dealing with a school violence case involving the family of a three-term lawmaker living in a certain apartment complex.

That sparked widespread speculation the lawmaker is Rep. Han Ki-ho, a three-term lawmaker of the PPP, and Kim Eo-jun, a left-leaning radio host, also said during his YouTube news show that a three-term PPP lawmaker was involved in the case.

Han rejected the rumors as groundless, saying he has no family member going to the elementary school.

The woman has since paid a visit to Han's office and apologized, but Han said he would go ahead and take legal action, saying forgiving her would leave a perception that creating and spreading fake news would be all right.

On Monday, Han filed a complaint against the woman and Kim.

"I watched how our society brings down a person, who has no links whatsoever to the issue, without any factual grounds, and decided to pass a judgment and make sure to decipher the right from the wrong," Han told reporters.

Han also flatly denied the possibility of withdrawing the complaints, saying he has no plans to forgive those who produce fake news. He also added the possibility of filing secondary or third complaints if necessary.



Ruling People Power Party lawmaker Han Ki-ho answers questions from reporters in front of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency on July 24, 2023. (Yonhap)

