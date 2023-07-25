BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100

SEOUL, July 25 (Yonhap) -- BTS member Jungkook has topped the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart with his first solo single, "Seven," becoming the second South Korean soloist to lead the list following his bandmate Jimin.

Released July 14, "Seven" has sold 153,000 song downloads and CD singles combined, and drawn 21.9 million streams and 6.4 million radio airplay audience impressions, according to the Billboard chart released Monday (U.S. time).

BTS member Jimin made history when he became the first South Korean solo artist to reach the summit of the Billboard Hot 100 with his single "Like Crazy" in April.

Jungkook is the sixth member of the septet to debut as a soloist, following J-Hope, Jin, RM, Jimin and Suga.



A photo of BTS member Jungkook's first solo single "Seven" is seen in this photo provided by his agency, Big Hit Music (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Previously, six BTS songs -- "Dynamite," a remix of "Savage Love," "Life Goes On," "Butter," "Permission to Dance" and "My Universe" -- made it to the top of the Hot 100.

The Hot 100 ranks the most popular songs of the week in the United States, measured by all-genre streaming, radio airplay and sales data.

"Seven," a summery pop song featuring American female rapper Latto, debuted at No. 3 on the British Official Singles Chart, one of the two most recognized music charts in the world, along with the Billboard chart.

It also debuted at No. 1 on the iTunes charts in 106 countries, as well as streaming giant Spotify's daily top song global chart.

