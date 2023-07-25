(LEAD) BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100

(ATTN: UPDATES with more details in paras 7-11; ADDS byline)

By Kim Eun-jung

SEOUL, July 25 (Yonhap) -- BTS member Jungkook has topped the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart with his first solo single, "Seven," becoming the second South Korean soloist to lead the list following his bandmate Jimin.

Released July 14, "Seven," a summery pop song featuring American female rapper Latto, has sold 153,000 song downloads and CD singles combined, and drawn 21.9 million streams and 6.4 million radio airplay audience impressions, according to the Billboard chart released Monday (U.S. time).

BTS member Jimin made history when he became the first South Korean solo artist to reach the summit of the Billboard Hot 100 with his single "Like Crazy" in April.

Jungkook is the sixth member of the septet to debut as a soloist, following J-Hope, Jin, RM, Jimin and Suga.



A photo of BTS member Jungkook's first solo single "Seven" is seen in this photo provided by his agency, Big Hit Music (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Previously, six BTS songs -- "Dynamite," a remix of "Savage Love," "Life Goes On," "Butter," "Permission to Dance" and "My Universe" -- made it to the top of the Hot 100.

The Hot 100 ranks the most popular songs of the week in the United States, measured by all-genre streaming, radio airplay and sales data.

Jung Kook earned his first Hot 100 No. 1 after his two songs entered the chart last year.

Charlie Puth's "Left and Right," featuring Jung Kook, hit No. 22 in July 2022, five months after the South Korean's own song "Stay Alive" spent a week on the list at No. 95.

With BTS having logged six Hot 100 No. 1s and Jung Kook and Jimin with one No. 1 each, the K-pop juggernaut joins The Beatles, The Black Eyed Peas, Destiny's Child and Genesis as the only groups with leaders and multiple members with No. 1s.

"Seven" also launched at No. 1 on both the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts, which rank songs based on streaming and sales activity collected from more than 200 territories around the world.

The Billboard Global 200 is inclusive of worldwide data, and the Global Excl. U.S. chart comprises data from territories excluding the United States, as compiled by music data tracker Luminate.



videos

Previously, "Seven," debuted at No. 3 on the British Official Singles Chart, one of the two most recognized music charts in the world, along with the Billboard chart.

It also debuted at No. 1 on the iTunes charts in 106 countries, as well as streaming giant Spotify's daily top song global chart.

ejkim@yna.co.kr

(END)