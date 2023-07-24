SEOUL, July 24 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



DB INSURANCE 71,300 DN 600

SLCORP 37,600 DN 1,200

Yuhan 65,900 DN 1,100

SamsungElec 70,400 UP 100

NHIS 9,640 DN 60

Ottogi 361,500 DN 9,500

GC Corp 111,500 DN 3,300

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 712,000 UP 26,000

KPIC 131,500 DN 1,700

GS Retail 21,300 DN 200

MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,830 DN 80

SKC 99,000 UP 2,200

GS E&C 14,110 DN 220

LS 92,400 UP 3,700

HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES140 60 0 DN2000

TaihanElecWire 12,770 DN 520

Hyundai M&F INS 28,300 DN 500

Daesang 16,880 DN 300

SKNetworks 5,910 UP 10

ORION Holdings 14,010 DN 310

KCC 204,000 DN 2,500

SKBP 84,600 DN 800

AmoreG 26,150 DN 800

HyundaiMtr 199,200 DN 800

Daewoong 12,310 DN 210

SamyangFood 116,600 DN 2,100

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 66,000 UP 15,200

CJ CheilJedang 273,000 DN 9,000

TaekwangInd 610,000 DN 14,000

KAL 25,600 DN 350

LG Corp. 87,300 DN 200

POSCO FUTURE M 542,000 UP 51,500

Boryung 8,060 DN 200

LOTTE Fine Chem 66,800 DN 700

HYUNDAI STEEL 33,950 UP 250

Shinsegae 190,100 DN 900

SSANGYONGCNE 5,090 UP 10

DOOSAN 87,800 UP 800

DL 37,150 DN 600

CJ LOGISTICS 74,400 DN 1,300

(MORE)