KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, July 24 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
DB INSURANCE 71,300 DN 600
SLCORP 37,600 DN 1,200
Yuhan 65,900 DN 1,100
SamsungElec 70,400 UP 100
NHIS 9,640 DN 60
Ottogi 361,500 DN 9,500
GC Corp 111,500 DN 3,300
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 712,000 UP 26,000
KPIC 131,500 DN 1,700
GS Retail 21,300 DN 200
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,830 DN 80
SKC 99,000 UP 2,200
GS E&C 14,110 DN 220
LS 92,400 UP 3,700
HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES140 60 0 DN2000
TaihanElecWire 12,770 DN 520
Hyundai M&F INS 28,300 DN 500
Daesang 16,880 DN 300
SKNetworks 5,910 UP 10
ORION Holdings 14,010 DN 310
KCC 204,000 DN 2,500
SKBP 84,600 DN 800
AmoreG 26,150 DN 800
HyundaiMtr 199,200 DN 800
Daewoong 12,310 DN 210
SamyangFood 116,600 DN 2,100
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 66,000 UP 15,200
CJ CheilJedang 273,000 DN 9,000
TaekwangInd 610,000 DN 14,000
KAL 25,600 DN 350
LG Corp. 87,300 DN 200
POSCO FUTURE M 542,000 UP 51,500
Boryung 8,060 DN 200
LOTTE Fine Chem 66,800 DN 700
HYUNDAI STEEL 33,950 UP 250
Shinsegae 190,100 DN 900
SSANGYONGCNE 5,090 UP 10
DOOSAN 87,800 UP 800
DL 37,150 DN 600
CJ LOGISTICS 74,400 DN 1,300
