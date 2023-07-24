KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
HANKOOK & COMPANY 11,550 DN 170
KIA CORP. 83,500 DN 1,000
SK hynix 114,000 DN 1,100
Youngpoong 565,000 UP 4,000
HyundaiEng&Const 37,800 UP 100
CUCKOO HOMESYS 22,050 DN 500
SamsungF&MIns 236,500 DN 3,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 22,650 DN 500
Kogas 24,750 DN 250
Hanwha 31,200 DN 250
DB HiTek 58,700 DN 1,300
CJ 62,900 DN 3,300
POSCO Holdings 642,000 UP 91,000
SK Innovation 196,500 UP 19,800
Kumyang 143,200 UP 20,800
Nongshim 401,000 DN 4,500
Hanssem 45,750 DN 2,600
F&F 99,700 DN 3,600
COSMOCHEM 63,100 UP 1,400
SGBC 46,800 DN 3,100
LotteChilsung 123,700 DN 200
Hyosung 59,000 DN 500
LOTTE 25,000 DN 250
GCH Corp 13,760 DN 400
HITEJINRO 20,050 0
YoulchonChem 37,200 0
LG Energy Solution 597,000 UP 28,000
HtlShilla 70,600 DN 700
Hanmi Science 32,300 DN 1,250
SamsungElecMech 150,900 UP 1,200
HDKSOE 126,400 UP 900
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 43,200 DN 950
MS IND 20,500 DN 300
OCI Holdings 113,500 DN 1,600
LS ELECTRIC 92,300 UP 3,300
KorZinc 469,500 UP 3,500
SamsungHvyInd 8,480 DN 110
HyundaiMipoDock 89,600 DN 700
IS DONGSEO 33,650 DN 700
S-Oil 72,500 UP 1,700
