KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
LG Innotek 279,000 DN 3,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 147,800 DN 100
HMM 17,650 DN 1,450
HYUNDAI WIA 64,100 DN 2,000
KumhoPetrochem 122,300 DN 2,600
Mobis 240,000 DN 3,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 129,100 UP 800
S-1 51,800 DN 1,100
ZINUS 24,600 DN 450
Hanchem 208,000 UP 2,500
DWS 39,800 UP 100
KEPCO 19,440 DN 610
SamsungSecu 35,400 DN 850
KG DONGBU STL 8,350 UP 60
SKTelecom 45,350 DN 150
HyundaiElev 41,200 DN 900
SAMSUNG SDS 127,500 DN 1,100
KOREA AEROSPACE 51,300 DN 900
KUMHOTIRE 4,510 UP 5
Hanon Systems 8,710 DN 300
SK 148,200 0
ShinpoongPharm 15,970 DN 240
Handsome 20,550 DN 650
LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp531 00 DN400
Asiana Airlines 11,220 DN 420
COWAY 43,100 DN 300
LOTTE SHOPPING 69,700 DN 700
IBK 10,160 DN 80
DONGSUH 18,460 DN 440
SamsungEng 33,200 DN 250
SAMSUNG C&T 102,700 DN 1,000
PanOcean 4,805 DN 105
SAMSUNG CARD 28,800 DN 150
CheilWorldwide 17,700 DN 380
LOTTE WELLFOOD 97,700 DN 900
KT 29,900 DN 100
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL16750 DN420
LOTTE TOUR 10,000 DN 400
LG Uplus 10,270 DN 120
SAMSUNG LIFE 68,400 DN 700
(MORE)
-
BTS' 'Beyond the Story' becomes 1st Korean book to top New York Times bestseller list
-
Number of N. Korean defectors entering S. Korea nearly doubles on-quarter in Q2
-
N. Korea fires ballistic missile into East Sea: JCS
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires several cruise missiles into Yellow Sea: JCS
-
S. Korea to seek 'substantive' approach in dealing with N. Korea: minister nominee
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires several cruise missiles into Yellow Sea: JCS
-
School denies speculation about a young teacher's apparent suicide
-
Number of N. Korean defectors entering S. Korea nearly doubles on-quarter in Q2
-
Authorities temporarily suspend suspicious international parcels on safety concerns
-
(4th LD) 50 dead or missing in downpours after 5 more bodies recovered from underground road
-
200 evacuate following bomb threat targeting Genshin Impact festival in Seoul
-
(3rd LD) Over 2,000 reports of suspicious int'l parcels received nationwide: police
-
(URGENT) USS Annapolis nuclear-powered submarine enters naval base on Jeju: S. Korean Navy
-
U.S. nuclear-powered sub enters Jeju port for replenishment purpose: Navy
-
(2nd LD) Over 1,600 reports of suspicious int'l parcels received in S. Korea: police