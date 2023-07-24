KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LX INT 40,250 UP 4,650
KT&G 82,000 DN 300
Doosan Enerbility 17,280 DN 90
Doosanfc 27,000 DN 400
LG Display 13,810 DN 270
Kangwonland 15,890 DN 270
NAVER 203,000 DN 3,000
Kakao 49,850 DN 750
NCsoft 276,000 DN 9,000
HANATOUR SERVICE 49,550 DN 650
COSMAX 98,000 0
KIWOOM 89,600 DN 1,500
Hanwha Ocean 43,400 DN 600
HD Hyundai Infracore 11,970 UP 570
DWEC 4,235 DN 60
KEPCO KPS 33,250 UP 250
LG H&H 432,500 DN 14,000
LGCHEM 713,000 UP 19,000
KEPCO E&C 71,700 DN 1,400
ShinhanGroup 33,300 DN 650
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 41,900 DN 1,850
HYUNDAI ROTEM 31,800 DN 100
LGELECTRONICS 120,000 DN 800
Celltrion 147,400 DN 3,600
TKG Huchems 22,450 DN 250
JB Financial Group 8,500 DN 80
DAEWOONG PHARM 95,800 DN 2,900
HYUNDAIDEPTST 54,200 DN 600
KIH 48,550 DN 1,050
GS 38,200 DN 350
LIG Nex1 78,500 DN 1,500
Fila Holdings 38,750 DN 600
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 184,500 DN 500
HANAFINANCIALGR 38,500 DN 650
HANWHA LIFE 2,395 DN 60
AMOREPACIFIC 101,600 DN 1,600
FOOSUNG 13,360 UP 140
POONGSAN 39,600 DN 500
KBFinancialGroup 47,650 DN 1,000
Hansae 18,150 DN 330
(MORE)
-
BTS' 'Beyond the Story' becomes 1st Korean book to top New York Times bestseller list
-
Number of N. Korean defectors entering S. Korea nearly doubles on-quarter in Q2
-
N. Korea fires ballistic missile into East Sea: JCS
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires several cruise missiles into Yellow Sea: JCS
-
S. Korea to seek 'substantive' approach in dealing with N. Korea: minister nominee
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires several cruise missiles into Yellow Sea: JCS
-
School denies speculation about a young teacher's apparent suicide
-
Number of N. Korean defectors entering S. Korea nearly doubles on-quarter in Q2
-
Authorities temporarily suspend suspicious international parcels on safety concerns
-
(4th LD) 50 dead or missing in downpours after 5 more bodies recovered from underground road
-
200 evacuate following bomb threat targeting Genshin Impact festival in Seoul
-
(3rd LD) Over 2,000 reports of suspicious int'l parcels received nationwide: police
-
(URGENT) USS Annapolis nuclear-powered submarine enters naval base on Jeju: S. Korean Navy
-
U.S. nuclear-powered sub enters Jeju port for replenishment purpose: Navy
-
(2nd LD) Over 1,600 reports of suspicious int'l parcels received in S. Korea: police