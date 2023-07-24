KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
Youngone Corp 58,400 UP 1,200
CSWIND 80,000 DN 100
GKL 13,570 DN 190
KOLON IND 52,400 UP 1,200
HanmiPharm 278,000 DN 7,000
SD Biosensor 11,510 DN 240
Meritz Financial 47,800 DN 200
BNK Financial Group 6,590 DN 100
DGB Financial Group 7,170 DN 60
emart 75,600 DN 1,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY363 50 DN600
KOLMAR KOREA 45,750 DN 950
PIAM 33,300 DN 700
HANJINKAL 43,650 DN 1,950
CHONGKUNDANG 78,000 DN 1,900
DoubleUGames 40,150 DN 1,000
HL MANDO 48,850 DN 750
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 742,000 DN 6,000
Doosan Bobcat 60,000 UP 600
Netmarble 47,150 DN 1,250
KRAFTON 177,500 DN 2,800
HD HYUNDAI 59,500 DN 500
ORION 117,800 DN 1,600
ILJIN HYSOLUS 26,600 DN 1,900
HANWHA SYSTEMS 14,920 DN 40
BGF Retail 164,000 DN 4,200
SKCHEM 64,600 DN 5,400
HDC-OP 10,450 DN 230
HYOSUNG TNC 347,000 DN 2,000
HANILCMT 11,550 DN 50
SKBS 74,900 DN 2,600
WooriFinancialGroup 11,670 DN 90
KakaoBank 24,800 DN 900
SK ie technology 100,000 UP 4,400
HYBE 262,000 UP 5,500
DL E&C 30,850 DN 650
kakaopay 49,150 DN 1,350
K Car 12,890 DN 100
SKSQUARE 43,950 DN 2,550
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 449,500 DN 2,500
