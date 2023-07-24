Female S. Korean special warfare team wins int'l parachuting contest in Spain
SEOUL, July 24 (Yonhap) -- A South Korean team of five female special warfare troops finished first overall at an international military parachuting competition in Spain earlier this week, the Army said Monday.
The team from the Special Warfare Command clinched the nation's first overall win at the International Military Sports Council Parachuting Tournament that took place at an air base in San Javier in the province of Murcia from July 15 through Friday.
The team consisted of four master sergeants -- Lee Ji-sun, Kim Seong-mi, Lee Jin-young and Park Yi-seul -- as well as Sfc. Lee Hyun-ji. It competed against groups representing seven other countries, including Germany, Austria and Turkey, according to the Army.
The members of the team competed in three categories -- a four-way formation, accurate landing and freefall style.
Msg. Lee Jin-young said she focused on repeated training in preparing for the contest.
"I have concentrated on incessant, repeated drills as well as training to ensure teamwork to minimize variables that (we) could face as we get off a plane in the air," Lee was quoted by the Army as saying.
