The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.



(LEAD) U.S. nuclear-powered sub enters Jeju port for replenishment purpose: Navy

SEOUL -- A U.S. nuclear-powered submarine arrived in South Korea on Monday for a replenishment purpose, Seoul's Navy said, just days after another U.S. strategic submarine departed here following a port visit in a major show of force against growing North Korean threats.

The USS Annapolis, a Los Angeles-class submarine, entered a naval base in the country's southern island of Jeju, as Seoul and Washington are stepping up security coordination amid tensions heightened by Pyongyang's saber-rattling, including its cruise missile launches over the weekend.



(LEAD) Suspicious int'l parcels have no connection with terrorism so far: gov't

SEOUL -- Nearly 700 suspicious international parcels that have been received from across the nation have shown no connection to terrorism so far, the government said Monday.

Announcing an analysis of 679 packages collected for investigation, the Office for Government Policy Coordination, under the Prime Minister's Office, said no toxic or hazardous substances were found.



Police panel to deliberate whether to reveal identity of fatal rampage suspect

SEOUL -- Police will decide later this week whether to disclose the identity of the suspect in a recent fatal stabbing rampage that killed one person and wounded three others in Seoul, officials said Monday.

The 33-year-old man, identified by his surname Cho, was formally arrested Sunday on charges of murder and attempted murder. He was apprehended Friday after fatally stabbing a complete stranger in his 20s near Seoul's Sillim Station and then attacking three other men in a nearby alleyway.



(2nd LD) POSCO International Q2 profit up 11 pct on gas upstream, steel trading

SEOUL -- POSCO International Corp. said Monday its second-quarter profit rose 11.4 percent from a year earlier, buoyed by solid performances in the gas upstream and steel trading segments.

Operating profit reached 357.2 billion won (US$278.1 million) in the April-June period, compared with 320.6 billion won the previous year, the energy and general trading unit under South Korean steel giant POSCO Holdings Inc. said in a regulatory filing.



(LEAD) S. Korea removes state burial record of Gen. Paik as pro-Japanese figure

SEOUL -- South Korea's veterans ministry said Monday it has deleted a state burial record describing Korean War hero Gen. Paik Sun-yup as a pro-Japanese figure, saying that such an expression was written with no legal grounds.

The ministry said it has decided to remove a phrase identifying Paik as a person who engaged in pro-Japanese and anti-national activities in the late general's online burial record on the Daejeon National Cemetery's website, a term that strikes a sour note due to Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula.



(LEAD) Nuclear reactor in southern S. Korea comes to halt during electricity transmission test

YEONGGWANG, South Korea -- A reactor at the Hanbit Nuclear Power Plant in the southern county of Yeonggwang came to a halt Monday during a system test, officials said.

The stoppage of the 950,000-kilowatt Unit 2 reactor occurred at 11:56 a.m. when its turbine came to a stop, sending an abnormal signal during a test of a special protection system that prevents an electricity overload on the power transmission line.



Samsung SDI, Stellantis to build second joint U.S. battery plant

SEOUL -- Samsung SDI Co. said Monday it plans to build a second battery manufacturing facility with Stellantis N.V. in the United States, in addition to the ongoing project for their first plant in Indiana.

The two companies signed a memorandum of understanding for the envisioned second battery gigafactory, aiming to start production in 2027 with an initial annual production capacity of 34 gigawatt hours, they said in a joint press release.



(LEAD) S. Korea, Indonesia to boost cooperation on advanced industries, key minerals

SEOUL -- South Korea and Indonesia agreed Monday to enhance bilateral cooperation on electric vehicles, batteries and supply chains of major industry minerals, Seoul's industry ministry said.

The consensus was reached during the bilateral economic cooperation committee meeting in Seoul, led by Deputy Trade Minister Jeong Dae-jin and Indonesia's deputy economic minister, Edi Prio Pambudi, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

