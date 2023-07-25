(LEAD) N. Korea fires two ballistic missiles into East Sea: JCS
(ATTN: UPDATES with more information; CHANGES headline, lead)
SEOUL, July 25 (Yonhap) -- North Korea fired two ballistic missiles into the East Sea late Monday, the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.
"Our military detected two ballistic missiles North Korea fired from areas near Pyongyang into the East Sea at 11:55 p.m. on the 24th and at midnight of the 25th," it said.
Both missiles flew about 400 kilometers before falling into the sea, it added.
The military is still analyzing the North's latest missile launch to determine the exact type of the missiles fired, according to the JCS.
The North's latest missile launch comes as a nuclear-powered U.S. submarine, USS Annapolis, arrived at a naval base in South Korea's southern island of Jeju as part of efforts to bolster joint deterrence against North Korea's evolving threats.
North Korea fired two ballistic missiles into the East Sea on Wednesday, followed by multiple cruise missile launches on Saturday.
(END)
-
BTS' 'Beyond the Story' becomes 1st Korean book to top New York Times bestseller list
-
Number of N. Korean defectors entering S. Korea nearly doubles on-quarter in Q2
-
N. Korea fires ballistic missile into East Sea: JCS
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires several cruise missiles into Yellow Sea: JCS
-
S. Korea to seek 'substantive' approach in dealing with N. Korea: minister nominee
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires several cruise missiles into Yellow Sea: JCS
-
School denies speculation about a young teacher's apparent suicide
-
Number of N. Korean defectors entering S. Korea nearly doubles on-quarter in Q2
-
Authorities temporarily suspend suspicious international parcels on safety concerns
-
(LEAD) U.S. national crosses military demarcation line into N. Korea: U.N. Command
-
(URGENT) USS Annapolis nuclear-powered submarine enters naval base on Jeju: S. Korean Navy
-
(3rd LD) Over 2,000 reports of suspicious int'l parcels received nationwide: police
-
U.S. nuclear-powered sub enters Jeju port for replenishment purpose: Navy
-
N. Korea says 'no end' to bolstering military power ahead of key anniversary
-
Yoon calls for devising guidelines to protect teachers' rights