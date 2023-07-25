S. Korea's economy grows 0.6 pct on-quarter in Q2: BOK data
SEOUL, July 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's economy grew at a slightly faster pace in the second quarter of this year than three months earlier despite a slump in exports, central bank data showed Tuesday.
The country's gross domestic product (GDP) -- a key measure of economic growth -- increased 0.6 percent on-quarter in the April-June period, accelerating from a 0.3 percent expansion in the first quarter, according to an advance estimate from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
Asia's fourth-largest economy has been on a recovery pace since it contracted 0.3 percent in the fourth quarter last year.
Private consumption and government spending decreased 0.1 percent and 1.9 percent, respectively. Exports declined 1.8 percent, and imports tumbled 4.2 percent.
On a yearly basis, South Korea's economy expanded 0.9 percent in the second quarter, the same as the first quarter's on-year gain.
nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(URGENT) BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
BTS' 'Beyond the Story' becomes 1st Korean book to top New York Times bestseller list
-
Number of N. Korean defectors entering S. Korea nearly doubles on-quarter in Q2
-
N. Korea fires ballistic missile into East Sea: JCS
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires several cruise missiles into Yellow Sea: JCS
-
School denies speculation about a young teacher's apparent suicide
-
(URGENT) BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
Number of N. Korean defectors entering S. Korea nearly doubles on-quarter in Q2
-
BTS' 'Beyond the Story' becomes 1st Korean book to top New York Times bestseller list
-
(URGENT) BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
(URGENT) USS Annapolis nuclear-powered submarine enters naval base on Jeju: S. Korean Navy
-
U.S. nuclear-powered sub enters Jeju port for replenishment purpose: Navy
-
N. Korea says 'no end' to bolstering military power ahead of key anniversary
-
BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100