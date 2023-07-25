S. Korea's economy grows 0.6 pct on-quarter in Q2: BOK data

SEOUL, July 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's economy grew at a slightly faster pace in the second quarter of this year than three months earlier despite a slump in exports, central bank data showed Tuesday.

The country's gross domestic product (GDP) -- a key measure of economic growth -- increased 0.6 percent on-quarter in the April-June period, accelerating from a 0.3 percent expansion in the first quarter, according to an advance estimate from the Bank of Korea (BOK).

Asia's fourth-largest economy has been on a recovery pace since it contracted 0.3 percent in the fourth quarter last year.

Private consumption and government spending decreased 0.1 percent and 1.9 percent, respectively. Exports declined 1.8 percent, and imports tumbled 4.2 percent.

On a yearly basis, South Korea's economy expanded 0.9 percent in the second quarter, the same as the first quarter's on-year gain.

nyway@yna.co.kr

(END)