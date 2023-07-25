Tuesday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 July 25, 2023
SEOUL, Jul. 25 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 30/25 Rain 60
Incheon 29/25 Rain 60
Suwon 29/24 Rain 70
Cheongju 30/25 Rain 60
Daejeon 29/24 Rain 60
Chuncheon 30/23 Rain 70
Gangneung 33/26 Cloudy 30
Jeonju 30/25 Rain 60
Gwangju 30/24 Rain 60
Jeju 31/26 Rain 30
Daegu 31/25 Rain 60
Busan 29/24 Rain 60
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
(URGENT) BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
BTS' 'Beyond the Story' becomes 1st Korean book to top New York Times bestseller list
-
Number of N. Korean defectors entering S. Korea nearly doubles on-quarter in Q2
-
N. Korea fires ballistic missile into East Sea: JCS
Most Saved
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires several cruise missiles into Yellow Sea: JCS
-
School denies speculation about a young teacher's apparent suicide
-
(URGENT) BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
Number of N. Korean defectors entering S. Korea nearly doubles on-quarter in Q2
-
BTS' 'Beyond the Story' becomes 1st Korean book to top New York Times bestseller list
-
(URGENT) BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires two ballistic missiles into East Sea: JCS
-
BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
N. Korea says 'no end' to bolstering military power ahead of key anniversary
-
U.S. nuclear-powered sub enters Jeju port for replenishment purpose: Navy