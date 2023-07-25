Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tuesday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 July 25, 2023

SEOUL, Jul. 25 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 30/25 Rain 60

Incheon 29/25 Rain 60

Suwon 29/24 Rain 70

Cheongju 30/25 Rain 60

Daejeon 29/24 Rain 60

Chuncheon 30/23 Rain 70

Gangneung 33/26 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 30/25 Rain 60

Gwangju 30/24 Rain 60

Jeju 31/26 Rain 30

Daegu 31/25 Rain 60

Busan 29/24 Rain 60

(END)

