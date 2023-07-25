Samsung Card Q2 net income down 6.5 pct to 145.1 bln won

SEOUL, July 25 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Card Co. on Tuesday reported its second-quarter net profit of 145.1 billion won (US$113 million), down 6.5 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the April-June period was 192.6 billion won, down 8.2 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales fell 2.7 percent to 979.7 billion won.

