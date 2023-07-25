Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Samsung Card Q2 net income down 6.5 pct to 145.1 bln won

All News 09:16 July 25, 2023

SEOUL, July 25 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Card Co. on Tuesday reported its second-quarter net profit of 145.1 billion won (US$113 million), down 6.5 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the April-June period was 192.6 billion won, down 8.2 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales fell 2.7 percent to 979.7 billion won.
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!