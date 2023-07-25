Fishing boat catches fire off island near Gunsan
All News 09:56 July 25, 2023
GUNSAN, South Korea, July 25 (Yonhap) -- A fishing boat caught fire off an island near the western coastal city of Gunsan early Tuesday, Coast Guard officials said.
The fire broke out on the 48-ton vessel in waters near Eocheong Island, some 70 kilometers south of Gunsan city, at 8:03 a.m., and the crew members plunged into the sea to escape the fire.
A rescue operation is under way as fishing boats nearby were pulling out the sailors, authorities said. It was not immediately clear if the fire led to injuries or causalities.
sookim@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
(URGENT) BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
BTS' 'Beyond the Story' becomes 1st Korean book to top New York Times bestseller list
-
Number of N. Korean defectors entering S. Korea nearly doubles on-quarter in Q2
-
N. Korea fires ballistic missile into East Sea: JCS
Most Saved
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires several cruise missiles into Yellow Sea: JCS
-
School denies speculation about a young teacher's apparent suicide
-
(URGENT) BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
Number of N. Korean defectors entering S. Korea nearly doubles on-quarter in Q2
-
BTS' 'Beyond the Story' becomes 1st Korean book to top New York Times bestseller list
-
(URGENT) BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires two ballistic missiles into East Sea: JCS
-
BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
U.S. nuclear-powered sub enters Jeju port for replenishment purpose: Navy
-
(URGENT) USS Annapolis nuclear-powered submarine enters naval base on Jeju: S. Korean Navy