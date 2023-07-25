Fishing boat catches fire off island near Gunsan

GUNSAN, South Korea, July 25 (Yonhap) -- A fishing boat caught fire off an island near the western coastal city of Gunsan early Tuesday, Coast Guard officials said.

The fire broke out on the 48-ton vessel in waters near Eocheong Island, some 70 kilometers south of Gunsan city, at 8:03 a.m., and the crew members plunged into the sea to escape the fire.

A rescue operation is under way as fishing boats nearby were pulling out the sailors, authorities said. It was not immediately clear if the fire led to injuries or causalities.



