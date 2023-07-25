(LEAD) All 12 crewmen safe after fishing boat catches fire off island near Gunsan
(ATTN: UPDATES throughout with all crew rescued)
GUNSAN, South Korea, July 25 (Yonhap) -- A fishing boat caught fire off an island near the western coastal city of Gunsan early Tuesday, but all 12 crew members were rescued after jumping into the sea to escape the blaze, Coast Guard officials said.
The fire broke out on the 48-ton vessel in waters near Eocheong Island, some 70 kilometers south of Gunsan city, at 8:03 a.m., and all 12 crew members jumped overboard before being rescued by nearby fishing boats, officials said.
None suffered any serious injuries.
A Coast Guard vessel was dispatched to the scene to put out the fire, but was having difficulty due to two gas containers on the burning boat.
Officials said they will look into what caused the fire as soon as it is brought under control.
sookim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(URGENT) BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
BTS' 'Beyond the Story' becomes 1st Korean book to top New York Times bestseller list
-
N. Korea fires ballistic missile into East Sea: JCS
-
BTS' synergy will be powerful when reunited, says member Jungkook
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires several cruise missiles into Yellow Sea: JCS
-
(URGENT) BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
School denies speculation about a young teacher's apparent suicide
-
BTS' 'Beyond the Story' becomes 1st Korean book to top New York Times bestseller list
-
Authorities temporarily suspend suspicious international parcels on safety concerns
-
(URGENT) BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires two ballistic missiles into East Sea: JCS
-
BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
N. Korea says 'no end' to bolstering military power ahead of key anniversary
-
(URGENT) USS Annapolis nuclear-powered submarine enters naval base on Jeju: S. Korean Navy