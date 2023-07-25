(LEAD) All 12 crewmen safe after fishing boat catches fire off island near Gunsan

(ATTN: UPDATES throughout with all crew rescued)

GUNSAN, South Korea, July 25 (Yonhap) -- A fishing boat caught fire off an island near the western coastal city of Gunsan early Tuesday, but all 12 crew members were rescued after jumping into the sea to escape the blaze, Coast Guard officials said.

The fire broke out on the 48-ton vessel in waters near Eocheong Island, some 70 kilometers south of Gunsan city, at 8:03 a.m., and all 12 crew members jumped overboard before being rescued by nearby fishing boats, officials said.

None suffered any serious injuries.

A Coast Guard vessel was dispatched to the scene to put out the fire, but was having difficulty due to two gas containers on the burning boat.

Officials said they will look into what caused the fire as soon as it is brought under control.



A fire breaks out on a fishing boat off an island near the western coastal city of Gunsan on July 25, 2023. All 12 crewmen on board were safely rescued. (Yonhap)

videos A fire breaks out on a fishing boat off an island near the western coastal city of Gunsan on July 25, 2023, All 12 crewmen on board were safely rescued. (Yonhap)

sookim@yna.co.kr

(END)