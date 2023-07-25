Over 400 companies join hands to maximize industrial use of AI
SEOUL, July 25 (Yonhap) -- Top carmaker Hyundai Motor Co., leading battery maker LG Energy Solution Ltd. and several other major South Korean companies joined hands with smaller firms to seek ways to maximize the use of artificial intelligence in key industries, the industry ministry said Tuesday.
A total of 20 South Korean conglomerates in 10 major sectors, including the auto, steel, battery, machinery and robot fields, launched the "industry AI alliance" Tuesday, along with some 400 smaller companies, to push for joint projects meant to facilitate the utilization of the latest AI technologies, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
They plan to conduct 40 projects on AI solutions regarding mobility, machinery, and the optimization of production and industrial waste disposal, among other things, and to find rules and regulations that need to be revamped to improve business circumstances.
"Fundamental innovation is a must to respond to global uncertainties and overcome industry limitations," First Vice Industry Minister Jang Young-jin said. "The government will extend active support to companies to help boost their competitiveness through AI-based technologies."
