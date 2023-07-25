Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Police detain suspect who hinted at murder rampage in Seoul

All News 10:19 July 25, 2023

SEOUL, July 25 (Yonhap) -- A person who recently posted an online message indicating a plan to kill people in southern Seoul was put under emergency detention on Tuesday, police said.

The suspect is accused of writing in an internet community Monday afternoon, "I'll kill 20 women at Sillim Station on the 26th day (of July)."

The post immediately caused strong fears among Seoul citizens, as a 33-year-old man went on a stabbing rampage near the Subway Line 2 station last Friday, killing one person and wounding three others.

The suspect called police at 1:44 a.m. Tuesday to express an intention to surrender, according to the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency.

Police officers examine a location of a stabbing rampage near Sillim Station in southern Seoul on July 21, 2023. (Yonhap)

Police officers examine a location of a stabbing rampage near Sillim Station in southern Seoul on July 21, 2023. (Yonhap)

ycm@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#murder threats suspect
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!