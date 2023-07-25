Police detain suspect who hinted at murder rampage in Seoul
SEOUL, July 25 (Yonhap) -- A person who recently posted an online message indicating a plan to kill people in southern Seoul was put under emergency detention on Tuesday, police said.
The suspect is accused of writing in an internet community Monday afternoon, "I'll kill 20 women at Sillim Station on the 26th day (of July)."
The post immediately caused strong fears among Seoul citizens, as a 33-year-old man went on a stabbing rampage near the Subway Line 2 station last Friday, killing one person and wounding three others.
The suspect called police at 1:44 a.m. Tuesday to express an intention to surrender, according to the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency.
ycm@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(URGENT) BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
BTS' 'Beyond the Story' becomes 1st Korean book to top New York Times bestseller list
-
Number of N. Korean defectors entering S. Korea nearly doubles on-quarter in Q2
-
N. Korea fires ballistic missile into East Sea: JCS
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires several cruise missiles into Yellow Sea: JCS
-
School denies speculation about a young teacher's apparent suicide
-
(URGENT) BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
Number of N. Korean defectors entering S. Korea nearly doubles on-quarter in Q2
-
BTS' 'Beyond the Story' becomes 1st Korean book to top New York Times bestseller list
-
(URGENT) BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires two ballistic missiles into East Sea: JCS
-
BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
N. Korea says 'no end' to bolstering military power ahead of key anniversary
-
U.S. nuclear-powered sub enters Jeju port for replenishment purpose: Navy